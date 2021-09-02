Ikena Oncology to Participate in September 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA), a targeted oncology company focused on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways, today announced that management will participate in the virtual Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place on September 9-15, 2021, and the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place on September 13-15, 2021.



Details are as follows:

Conference: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:15am EST; live and available for replay

Webcast Link

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 13, 2021; available for replay

Webcast Link

The presentation webcasts can be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.ikenaoncology.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Ikena is advancing multiple programs that target tumor markers as well as programs targeting the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s lead program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway, a pathway that can drive formation and increase survival of tumors and also drives development of resistance to multiple existing therapies. Additional programs include an ERK5 inhibitor program targeting the KRAS signaling pathway and several programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signals, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. Ikena’s pipeline is built on targeting genetically defined or biomarker-driven cancers and developing therapies that can serve specific patient populations in need of new therapeutic options. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

