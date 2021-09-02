Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Four Conferences in September

Euro Forums 2021 Virtual Retina Forum on September 8, 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be presenting corporate overviews at the Euro Forums 2021 Virtual Retina Forum on Wednesday, September 8 as well as participating in 1X1 investor meetings at the HC Wainwright Virtual 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13 at 7:00am EDT, the Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit on Tuesday, September 21 at 11:35am EDT, and the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28 at 10:00am EDT.

Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Monday, September 13, 2021 Time: Available after 7:00 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Oppenheimer Virtual Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit – September 20-23, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Time: 11:35 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/ocup/2797541 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference – September 27-30, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Time: 10:00 AM EDT and 1X1 Meetings Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO

If you are interested in arranging a 1X1 meeting request or listening live or to a replay of the company fireside chats with the biotech research analyst, please contact your bank conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com . For more details, please see the Investors and Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.



About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution) Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia, and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), and has been studied in 9 clinical trials including the recently completed Phase 3 trial in RM and Phase 2 trial in presbyopia. Ocuphire reported positive topline data in March 2021 for MIRA-2, a Phase 3 FDA registration study for treatment of RM. Ocuphire also reported positive top-line data in June 2021 for VEGA-1, a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of presbyopia. Nyxol is also currently in Phase 3 clinical development for NVD. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. APX3330 is currently enrolling subjects in a Phase 2 clinical trial in subjects with DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation, and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s completed Phase 2 trials, recently completed Phase 3 registration trial in RM (NCT04620213), recently completed Phase 2 trial in presbyopia (NCT04675151), ongoing Phase 3 registration trial in NVD (NCT04638660), and Phase 2 trial in DR/DME (NCT04692688). For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

