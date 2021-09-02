Alector to Present at Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Citi’s 16 th Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. ET, What’s Next for Neurodegenerative Diseases Panel Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat

Annual Biopharma Virtual Conference The 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET, Corporate Presentation

The Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. ET, Fireside Chat



Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Live webcasts of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the presentation dates.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Alector Contacts

Michelle Corral

VP, Communications and Investor Relations

650-808-7016

michelle.corral@alector.com

1AB (media)

Dan Budwick

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

Argot Partners (investors)

Laura Perry/Eric Kasper

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

alector@argotpartners.com



