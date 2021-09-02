GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Networks Division Showroom Soft Opening Scheduled For Wednesday, September 8

Green Zebra Smart Networks Irvine Location Will Be a Model for Future Sites

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has announced that its Green Zebra Smart Networks and Green Zebra Smart Labs divisions have scheduled its Irvine office soft office opening to the public Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Our Irvine, CA location offers more than just IT & Wireless networking, security and IT managed services.

Our Smart Labs team will bring to life the customer experience through Internet Of Things (IoT) technologies to accelerate the future of In-Venue customer engagement.

Over the last few months we have created a safe and secure business environment to protect and manage customer data and hardware remotely; selected the latest technology servers and backup devices to support Internet of Things (IoT) software applications, have added security cameras, security doors, security locks and the best of breed IT device management and monitoring tools among other measures to secure, monitor and protect our small to mid-size business clients and their remote workforces in Southern California.

Customers will be able to walk into the new facility and experience everything Green Zebra Smart Networks has to offer with state-of-the-art monitors and equipment showcasing; IPTV technology, Point-of-Sale system, Wi-Fi examples, data security, IoT software, and more. In addition, Green Zebra Smart Networks will provide businesses with remote IT and wireless managed and monitoring services in the Southern California business market.

“We’ve spent months perfecting our first Green Zebra Smart Networks location so that our customers can see, touch and understand our products and services as well as speak with our engineers and staff about their business needs,” said Coleman Smith, CEO and President of GZ6G Technologies. “We are here to showcase and assist our clients with monthly services that include enterprise level experience, IT infrastructure strategy and planning, and remote management and monitoring services.”

Partnering with IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the country such as ConnectWise, helps Green Zebra Networks deliver a high standard of service and affordable solutions to all types of businesses and other organizations, no matter how large or small. Target companies include those with 10 or more employees or employee workstations for a minimum monthly fee of $5,000.

The Irvine Green Zebra Networks showroom is the first of three physical locations planned throughout the United States over the next 12 months. Target cities for expansion include Nashville, Tennessee, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more information, new developments, product launches, and partnerships visit GZSmartNetworks.com.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

