Auto Industry Veteran to Lead EV Charging Company’s Sales Growth

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV charging company JuiceBar today announced the appointment of Matt Tolan as its first Chief Commercial Officer to oversee all sales and revenue operations.



JuiceBar is the leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations made in America.

Tolan brings over 25 years of automotive and mobility industry experience along with a track record of accelerating growth by leading sales, marketing, and strategy transformations in both public and private companies. He joins JuiceBar from Bolt Mobility where he served as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer focused on driving national expansion.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt to the leadership team at JuiceBar,” said the company’s CEO Paul Vosper. “His strategic expertise will help us meet explosive demand from government and fleet customers.”

Prior to Bolt, Mr. Tolan held various executive leadership roles at Avis Budget Group, Last Mile Holdings, formerly OjO Electric, Carey International, and Wheels Up.

Vosper reported that JuiceBar has tripled its workforce over the past year and is now able to deliver chargers within three weeks of a purchase order.

On August 25, 2021, the company’s manufacturing growth was on full display when U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) toured JuiceBar’s manufacturing facility in Oxford, Connecticut to discuss the demands of the growing electric vehicle sector. EV charging stations and related infrastructure are a key component of the Infrastructure Bill pending before Congress.

“I look forward to working closely with Paul and his leadership team through the next phase of JuiceBar’s growth,” said Matt Tolan. “My passion for building sales organizations will fit well with JuiceBar’s commitment to delivering the fastest, safest and most reliable Level 2 charging stations in the United States.”

Tolan said that an important factor in his decision to join the company was its decision to offer its clients open access to their choice of networking platforms. “In my mobility career I saw the risks of coupling capital investments to proprietary networks,” he said, “and applaud my new company’s decision to support freedom of choice.”

About JuiceBar

JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV charging. Since 2009 when its first charger was deployed at the Denver Airport, its chargers can be found in over 200 cities in North America. JuiceBar chargers are manufactured in America and come with a money-back guarantee in addition to its standard warranties. Its Level 2 chargers deliver charging speeds that are 60 to 250-percent faster than the industry's standard chargers, include unique safety features and open communications architecture that allow customers to connect to the network of their choice. To learn more visit: www.JuiceBarEV.com .