US Modular Home Organization Products Markets, 2010-2020 & 2021-2025

This study analyzes the US market for modular home organization units (e.g., closet and garage organization kits or systems) and various components (e.g., cubes, drawers, bins, open racks, shelves, and rods). This includes purchases made by consumers, including those intended for use in self-storage facilities. Garage cabinets are included only if they are part of a garage modular system.

Sales of modular home organization products are examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level, unless noted otherwise. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).

Material segments include:

Metal and wire, including plastic coated wire

Plastic

Wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood

Wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo

Textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)

Rooms are segmented by:

Closets (e.g., master, bedroom, hall, linen, coat)

Garages

Family rooms (e.g., formal living rooms, media centers, dens, playrooms, recreation rooms)

Pantries and kitchens

Bedrooms

Utility rooms, basements, and attics (e.g., laundry rooms, mudrooms, craft rooms)

Outdoor areas (e.g., decks, porches, outdoor kitchens, patios, barns, hobby greenhouses, sheds)

Bathrooms

Installation segments are do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional.

