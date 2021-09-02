US Modular Home Organization Products Markets, 2010-2020 & 2021-2025

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Modular Home Organization Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the US market for modular home organization units (e.g., closet and garage organization kits or systems) and various components (e.g., cubes, drawers, bins, open racks, shelves, and rods). This includes purchases made by consumers, including those intended for use in self-storage facilities. Garage cabinets are included only if they are part of a garage modular system.
Sales of modular home organization products are examined by product and market in US dollars at the manufacturers' level, unless noted otherwise. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020 and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).
Material segments include:
- Metal and wire, including plastic coated wire
- Plastic
- Wood and laminate, including solid wood and laminate-covered engineered wood
- Wicker, rattan, and other natural weaves, such as hyacinth, seagrass, and bamboo
- Textiles and other materials (e.g., canvas, vinyl, glass)
Rooms are segmented by:
- Closets (e.g., master, bedroom, hall, linen, coat)
- Garages
- Family rooms (e.g., formal living rooms, media centers, dens, playrooms, recreation rooms)
- Pantries and kitchens
- Bedrooms
- Utility rooms, basements, and attics (e.g., laundry rooms, mudrooms, craft rooms)
- Outdoor areas (e.g., decks, porches, outdoor kitchens, patios, barns, hobby greenhouses, sheds)
- Bathrooms
- Installation segments are do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About this Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- General Sales Trends
- Installation Trends (Diy Vs. Professional Installation)
- Materials Trends
- Pricing Trends
- Consumer Trends
- Design & Style Trends
- Baby Boomers & Empty Nesters
- Consumer Insights on Garage Spaces at Home
4. Room Trends
- Sales by Room
- Closets
- Garages
- Family Rooms
- Kitchens & Pantries
- Bedrooms
- Utility Rooms, Basements, & Attics
- Outdoor Areas
- Bathrooms
5. Key Suppliers & Market Share
- Industry Composition
- Market Share
6. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jva4gf