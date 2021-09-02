AREV Announces Brian Cameron as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV LIFE SCIENCES GLOBAL CORP. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce Brian Cameron as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective September 2, 2021.



Mr. Cameron has owned and operated a corporate finance consultancy, Cameron & Associates, since 1983, with offices in Vancouver Canada, Seattle Washington and Phoenix, Arizona. Prior to forming Cameron & Associates, Mr. Cameron was employed by Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants and subsequently served in various securities regulatory capacities with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Vancouver Stock Exchange. Cameron & Associates has provided capital formation strategic planning, business plan preparation, integration of private and public capital formation processes, educational support on capital formation processes for clients, formal business valuation services, technical report preparation, regulatory consulting and regulatory conflict resolution for over 30 years. Mr. Cameron has served as CFO and/ or Acting CFO for public companies in both Canada and the United States as well as Corporate Secretary for certain client engagements. Regulation and compliance are the drivers for Cameron & Associate and the engagements undertaken.

The Company announces the resignation of M. Frank Phillet as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Phillet for his efforts and wishes him well in future endeavours.

For further information, contact Mike Withrow, arevlifesciences@gmail.com 778-929-6536. For more information visit arevlifesciences.com

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Withrow

CEO & Director

About AREV Life Sciences Global Corp.

AREV is an early-stage life science discovery enterprise dedicated to delivering solutions to public health through discovery, collaborations in the life science industry, and pathogen remediation. AREV is invested in commercial innovations in phytomedicinal discoveries of small molecule antivirals and for related neglected chronic co-morbidities and innovations human nutrition including the late-stage development of a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and an Enteral Formula targeting the long-term effects of chronic infection. AREV is dedicated to designing and delivering innovation in rational drug design, driven by presenting global epidemiological characteristics of multiple challenges to international human and animal health. AREV is a member of both BIOTECanada and The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws. This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks various risk factors discussed in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.