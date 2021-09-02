United States Same-Day Delivery Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $9.82 Billion - Increasing Demand from Medical and Healthcare Industries

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same-Day Delivery Market in US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US same-day delivery market is poised to grow by USD9.82 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20.31%

The market is driven by the growing B2C e-commerce market in the US and the rising investments from established players.

The report on the same-day delivery market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.The same-day delivery market in US analysis includes end-user and service segments.

This study identifies the increasing demand from medical and healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the same-day delivery market growth in US during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading same-day delivery market vendors in US that include A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline.

Also, the same-day delivery market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Regular service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Priority service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rush service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.

Courier Express

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Last Mile Logistics

Power Link Expedite Corp.

Target Corp.

United Parcel Service Inc.

USA Couriers

Zipline

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twbz4u