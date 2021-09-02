United States Same-Day Delivery Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $9.82 Billion - Increasing Demand from Medical and Healthcare Industries

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same-Day Delivery Market in US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US same-day delivery market is poised to grow by USD9.82 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20.31%
The market is driven by the growing B2C e-commerce market in the US and the rising investments from established players.
The report on the same-day delivery market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.The same-day delivery market in US analysis includes end-user and service segments.
This study identifies the increasing demand from medical and healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the same-day delivery market growth in US during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading same-day delivery market vendors in US that include A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Last Mile Logistics, Power Link Expedite Corp., Target Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers, and Zipline.
Also, the same-day delivery market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Regular service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Priority service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rush service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A1-SameDay Delivery Service Inc.
- Courier Express
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corp.
- Last Mile Logistics
- Power Link Expedite Corp.
- Target Corp.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- USA Couriers
- Zipline
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twbz4u