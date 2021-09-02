The Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostic Tests Market Research 2021: This 1,500+ Page Report Provides Reliable Estimates and Real-World Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests, 14th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The most essential report on the IVD industry, this 1,500-plus page report has provided reliable estimates and real-world forecasts for the in vitro diagnostics industry for two decades.
This latest edition of the in vitro diagnostic market report is available for sales. This represents the fourteenth time in two decades our analysts have fully assessed the in vitro diagnostic market from scratch and re-report numbers. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted how important testing is in a way that could not be imagined.
This year, COVID-19 is to some degree a routine test category in respiratory and infectious disease testing, themselves high-growth segments. Now the question will be how increased back to work/back to school/back to physician office plans will affect IVD markets? This as well as the segment-specific testing market trends will be addressed in this volume.
What is the Size of the IVD Market in 2021?
The market for in vitro diagnostics, instruments and reagents exceeds 117 billion dollars. It is made up of many testing segments, totaled in this report.
Beyond COVID-19, Tests for cancer and infectious disease detection, transplant success, pharmaceutical selection have added healthcare value and improved outcomes. Genetic tests for rare diseases and prenatal assessment are increasingly utilized. Tests for emerging diseases have also become increasingly important.
The estimates stand out from others because the firm is a focused publisher of in vitro diagnostics market research and not an entity publishing reports on all topics. Months of analysis ad review of secondary sources by seasoned analysts, critical readings of current and historic company filings and releases, interviews with relevant experts and searching of government sources and journal literature result in reliable global market modeling, trusted by many of the top companies in the market.
But in vitro diagnostics represents a large market, with scores of significant competitors. Sorting out the marketplace can be difficult without a definitive guide. What is the market size for clinical chemistry, immunoassays, molecular tests, hematology tests and other test categories?
What is the Size of IVD Market Segments? Who's Winning? Who's Merged? Who's Launched Game-Changing Products?
One book definitively answers these questions, from a publisher that is focused on in vitro diagnostics. Now in its 14th edition, This report, The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, is the most essential report on the IVD industry. For two decades, the 1,500-plus page report has provided reliable estimates and real-world forecasts for the in vitro diagnostics industry.
Comprehensive Market Coverage
- COVID-19 Testing Markets, Current and Projected.
- Impact on Other IVD Test Markets, 2020 and 2021
- 1500 + Page Report Based on Vendor Reporting, Interviews, Vendor Activities
- Authored by Veteran IVD Analysts with Industry Knowledge
- 12 Detailed Market Chapters with 2021 Market Estimates
- Where is IVD Heading? - Market Segment Projections to 2026
- Regional Breakouts Including Country IVD Markets
- Sections on China and The United States IVD Markets
- Coverage of Growth Markets: Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and Southeast Asia
- Superior Company Profiles of Top Tier Companies and Hundreds of Smaller Concerns
- Industry-Standard Business Planning Tools
- Coverage of Trends and Market Estimates for Essential IVD Segments
The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests estimates the current in vitro diagnostics market size and forecasted market size to 2026 for defined segments of the IVD market and various sub-segments, including:
- COVID Testing - Immunoassays and Molecular
- Molecular Assays (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Inherited Diseases, Oncology, PGx, Tissue Typing, Prenatal)
- Clinical Chemistry and "Core Lab" Markets
- Point-of-Care Testing (POC) (Professional and Self-Testing)
- Glucose Testing
- Substance Abuse Testing
- Microbiology and Virology by Test Type (Immunoassays, ID/AST, Infectious Diseases - DNA; ID/AST: Panels and Reagents, automated; Panels and Reagents, manual; Blood Culture; Chromogenic Media; Rapid Micro; Supplies)
- Blood Banking
- Pap, ISH, IHC, HPV and Other Tissue-Based Tests
- Infectious Disease Immunoassay Testing
- Hematology
- Cardiac Markers, Tumor Markers, Diabetes/hbA1c, Autoimmune, Allergy, Thyroid, Proteins, Anemia, Fertility, Therapeutic Drugs
- Coagulation Tests
- Quality Control
For each of the listed in vitro diagnostics market segments, 2021 in vitro diagnostics market size, 2026 projection and compound annual growth rate is provided, as well as significant in vitro diagnostic companies in the market and IVD manufacturers' product innovations. The market data is put into a context with real-world industry and medical practice trends.
The in vitro diagnostics market is a global one, and The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Tests, 14th Edition reflects the international scope of the in vitro diagnostics market size. In the healthcare market, IVD companies sell globally and think globally. Trends in one part of the world affect IVD manufacturers' product decisions and company financial performance in others.
Competitive Analysis and Corporate Profiling
The report concentrates over a thousand pages on detailed and tiered profiles of companies in the in vitro diagnostics market. First tier, second-tier and specialist companies are profiled. Financial results, product launches, company history and strategic plans are analyzed in the profiles. Over 200 Profiles are included in the report.
Key Topics Covered:
One: Executive Summary
Two: Introduction
Three: The Global Picture For IVD Markets
Four: Company Trends
Five: Point Of Care Tests
Six: The Core Lab
Seven: Immunoassays
Eight: Molecular Assays
Nine: Hematology
Ten: Coagulation
Eleven: Microbiology
Twelve: Blood Banking Services
Thirteen: Histology And Cytology
Fourteen: Company Profiles: The Top Tier
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Arkray
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- bioM?rieux Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cepheid
- Danaher Corporation
- DiaSorin S.p.A
- Grifols S.A.
- Hologic, Inc.
- Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) / Werfen
- Illumina
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quidel Corporation
- Radiometer A/S / Danaher
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Werfen
- Other Companies:
- AB SCIEX Pte Ltd.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
- Advaita Corp.
- Advanced Biological Laboratories, S.A. (ABL)
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD)
- altona Diagnostics
- Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.
- Angle, plc
- Animas Corporation
- Applied Spectral Imaging Inc. (ASI)
- ArcDia International Oy Ltd.
- ARUP Laboratories
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- BGI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute)
- Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.
- Binding Site Group Ltd. (The)
- Biocartis
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biodesix
- BioFire Diagnostics, LLC. (acquired by bioM?rieux)
- BioGenex Laboratories, Inc.
- Biohit Oyj (Biohit Healthcare)
- Biomerica Inc.
- BioReference Laboratories
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Biotheranostics
- BioView Ltd.
- Bloodsource (Vitalant)
- BluePrint Genetics Oy
- Boston Heart Diagnostics
- Bruker Corporation
- CareDx, Inc.
- CellaVision AB
- Cepheid / Danaher
- Cerner Corp.
- Cerus Corporation
- Cervical Cancer Screening
- Cleveland HeartLab Inc.
- Companion Diagnostics
- COPAN ITALIA S.p.A. and COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.
- Corgenix Medical Corporation
- Critical Diagnostics
- Curetis
- Cynvenio Biosystems (LungLife AI)
- Dako A/S
- Dexcom Inc.
- Diagnostica Stago, S.A.S.
- DIAGON Kft. Hungary
- DISCOVERY Product Line
- DNAnexus Inc.
- Edico Genome (Illumina)
- Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- ELITech Group S.A.S.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG
- ERBA Diagnostics, Inc.
- Foundation Medicine, Inc.
- Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.
- GeneWEAVE Biosciences, Inc.
- Genomic Health (Exact Sciences)
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
- Guardant Health, Inc.
- Haemokinesis Pty Ltd
- Hain Lifescience GmbH
- Helomics Corporation
- HOB Biotech
- Horiba Medical
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics
- Human Longevity Inc.
- Illumina
- Immucor
- Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS)
- Immunohistochemistry ,Ai IHC
- INOVA Diagnostics, Inc.
- Kapa Biosystems Inc.
- Key Comment
- LabCorp, Laboratory Corporation of America
- Leica Biosystems
- LifeScan Inc.
- Luminex Corporation
- Medica Corporation
- MedTest DX
- Medtronic plc
- Menarini Diagnostics
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- MilliporeSigma
- Mindray
- Mobidiag Ltd.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Natera
- Nemaura Medical Inc.
- NeoGenomics
- One Lambda, Inc
- OpGen, Inc.
- OPKO Diagnostics
- Orgentec Diagnostika
- Pathway Genomics Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)
- Quest Diagnostics
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- Reliance Life Sciences
- Rennova Health, Inc.
- Response Biomedical Corp.
- Sanofi
- Scienion AG
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC
- Shimadzu Scientific Instruments
- Singulex, Inc.
- Snibe Co. Ltd.
- Sonic Healthcare
- Tecan Group
- Tosoh Bioscience
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- Trividia Health Inc.
- Veracyte, Inc.
- Verily Life Sciences LLC
- Vermillion Inc.
- Visiopharm
- VolitionRx Limited
- West Medica
- WuXi NextCODE
