Global Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Report 2021: Growing Demand in the Industrial Footwear, Packaging, Solar Energy, and Medical Industries

Global Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing demand in the industrial footwear, packaging, solar energy, and medical industry due to its low density, softness, and flexibility drive the Global Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) Market. Furthermore, Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) is also used in by biomedical engineering industry for applications like drug delivery devices.

These industries are growing swiftly, thus growing the Global Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) Market. However, the high cost of production of the Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and the availability of a few cheap substitutes like low-densitypolyethylene (LDPE) can restrain the Global Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) Market.



Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) isused to manufacture a wide range of products such as Foams, adhesives, Solar cell Encapsulation, Films, drug delivery devices, expanded rubber, and others. It serves various end-users like Footwear, Packaging, Biotechnology, and Photovoltaic.



The Footwear and Foam Industry are the most dominant consumer of Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) globally and are expected to drive the future market. Properties of Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) like thermal insulation, chemical resistance, high impact and vibration absorption, stress-crack resistance, and buoyancy with low water absorption make it an ideal material for footwear industry. It is used as foams for the midsoles of footwear rather than being used directly as plastic or rubber.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foams are widely used as pads in sports equipment like Bicycle saddles, hockey pads, ski boots, martial arts gloves and helmets, fishing rods. It is usually used as a shock-proof sole material in sport's shoes. Being lightweight, glossy, easy to form, and cheaper than natural rubber, Ethylene-vinyl acetate slippers and sandals have become quite popular.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) films are considered one of the most used applications due to the growing number of uses in packaging, solar energy, pharmaceutical, and agriculture. Characteristics such as elasticity, flexibility, low-temperature resistance of Ethylene-vinyl acetate also make it of great use for wires and cables applications. Telecommunication and power sectors widely use Ethylene-vinyl acetate insulated cables.



Major global players in the industry were LyondellBasell Industries, The Dow Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, Clariant, Arlanxeo, Benson Polymers Limited, Innospec Inc., Repsol, Kemipex, SK Global, Sipchem, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Asia Polymer Corporation, Braskem, Tosoh Corporation, among others.



