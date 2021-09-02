Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences:



A panel discussion (“Large Molecule Drugs for Oncology - Framing the Tip of the Spear for Novel Antibodies and Protein Therapeutics”) at Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. ET / 10:25 a.m. PT;





A fireside chat at Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT; and





A fireside chat at Cantor’s 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.



Live webcasts from the Citi and Cantor conference events will be available from the Events and Presentations section of the company’s website at https://ir.harpoontx.com/events-and-presentations and will be archived there shortly after the events.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.

Georgia Erbez

Chief Financial Officer

650-443-7400

media@harpoontx.com

Westwicke ICR

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858-356-5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com