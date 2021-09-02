2021 Fire Season Results in Collaboration Between West Coast Burn Centers, the National Fire Protection Association and Fire Rescue Organizations

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting burn survivors, launched a national campaign in conjunction with nine west coast burn centers, the National Fire Protection Association, and fire rescue organizations nationwide. Outreach focuses on wildfire safety, burn prevention, and first aid to prepare the public for a severe wildfire season following 2020's catastrophic season. Campaign partners include Anaheim Fire & Rescue, Legacy Oregon Burn Center, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Santa Clara Valley Medical Center's Burn Center, UC Davis FFBI Regional Burn Center, UC Irvine Regional Burn Center, UW Medicine Regional Burn Center at Harborview Medical Center and Western States Burn Center at North Colorado Medical Center.

"The United States has witnessed a tremendous increase in wildfire activity over the past decade," said Amy Acton, CEO of Phoenix Society and NFPA board chair. "Wildfires are getting bigger and threatening more communities for longer periods of time each year. At any moment, a fire could consume hundreds of acres, destroy communities, and threaten lives. That is why we're teaming up with the NFPA and many of our west coast Phoenix SOAR hospitals to spread safety awareness and work to prevent future tragedies."

Every year, wildfires burn across the United States, and a growing number of people are living where wildfires are a real risk. In 2020 more than 58,000 fires burned over ten million acres across the U.S., mobilizing tens of thousands of firefighters, razing over ten thousand buildings, and killing at least 37 people. The fires caused over $19.884 billion in damages, including $16.5 billion in property damage and $3.384 billion in fire suppression costs.

"The relentless tally of wildfire losses makes it increasingly clear that the U.S. is facing a deep wildfire problem," said Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy for the National Fire Protection Association. "While there is widespread destruction from wildfire, there is not widespread regulatory action and a concerted effort to put in place policies to reverse the dangerous trend. Without a new approach, we are destined for greater and unmanageable loss of life and property."

In October 2017, Sara Shepherd and her family were caught in the Redwood Valley Fire in northern California while evacuating their home. In a matter of minutes, Sara and her husband John were the only survivors. Sara hopes others who live in wildfire-prone areas will benefit from her experience. "I'd tell people to put on jeans or long pants when you evacuate. Know your evacuation route and have a backup. One of those mylar emergency survival blankets would have been good to have on hand."

"Wildfire is no longer a seasonal hazard - the threat is now year-round in Southern California, as it is in many other parts of our country," said Lindsey Young, Fire Marshal for Anaheim Fire & Rescue. "We are dedicated to studying and implementing strategies in all subject areas to keep our residents safe from wildfire, at any time of year."

The nine partners are working together to provide residents with fire safety preparedness checklists, tips on preparing homes for wildfires, burn prevention information, first aid for burns, and more. Experts and medical professionals are making themselves available to chat with media along the west coast as well as nationally to share a unified message around wildfire safety and burn prevention.

For more information on Phoenix Society, the Wildfire Safety and Burn Prevention campaign, and current programs, visit https://www.phoenix-society.org/wildfire21.

