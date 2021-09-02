HOF Legend John Fogerty to Headline 'Charity Pros for Heroes' Concert Tour

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charity Pros, a Fort Myers, Florida, non-profit, has announced the launch of the "Charity Pros for Heroes" concert tour to honor the frontline healthcare workers and first responders who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser events will help provide educational scholarships and a "Megan's Wish" grant to the children left behind by the death of our fallen heroes.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend John Fogerty will headline the three Florida events with support from powerhouse classic rock band Foreigner, HOF band Cheap Trick, country artist Lauren Alaina and a special appearance by American Idol finalist, and Florida native, Casey Bishop.

"Every day, we learn of the incredible stories of the children nationwide who are dealing with the effects of losing their parent," explains Megan Maloney, Founder of The Charity Pros. "These heroes go to work on the frontlines every day, during our darkest times; many have given their lives protecting us from the very fate they eventually suffered, COVID-19."

Megan, a young entrepreneur and budding philanthropist, co-founded the Charity Pros with her father, Brad Maloney, and family friends like Keith Hudson, father of pop star Katy Perry, just prior to the pandemic. Their mission was to advocate for children's social causes and help provide them opportunities for a better life. But once the pandemic hit, Megan learned about the hundreds of struggling children left behind by the fallen heroes and revamped some of the programming of the charity to offer them help.

"It hit home early during the pandemic when my dad lost a childhood friend, Naples, Florida, firefighter Tony Christensen to COVID," explains Megan. "It really shook him up, so we started to research the families of the heroes that were left behind." His death inspired the "Charity Pros for Heroes" virtual concert featuring over 20 artists and celebrities in April 2021.

"These kids need our help; they are grieving the loss of a parent," explains Keith Hudson. "This really goes straight to your heart. So many of these kids couldn't see their parent for days due to working around the clock and the need to quarantine. Some kids never even got to say goodbye to their hero. It's heartbreaking."

John Fogerty will be playing his iconic hits from Creedence Clearwater Revival and his solo career every night of the Heroes Tour and will be joined by one of the supporting bands and some surprises on every stop. "Each show will be a little different," explains Megan. "Plus, you never know who else may show up. It is truly a blessing to have John Fogerty and all of these incredible artists join us in honoring the heroes."

The Charity Pros are already planning additional tours and events for 2022. "We have had several artists reach out about getting involved," Megan added. "We need donors to join us supporting these kids and sponsors to take the tour around the country. The Charity Pros are here to make a difference. Music heals the mind, body, and soul. You never know, we may be coming to a city near you."

Sponsorships and onsite activation opportunities are available, you can even send a Hero to the concert by making a tax-deductible donation at www.thecharitypros.org

Tickets for the November 2021 Events go on Sale September 10, 2021 at Ticketmaster and www.thecharitypros.org

Related Images





This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment