Worldwide Cellulose Acetate Industry to 2026 - Featuring Solvay, Celanese and Daicel Among Others

Cellulose acetate is a chemical product produced by the reaction of cellulose with acetic acid and acetic anhydride in the presence of a catalyst (sulphuric acid). Cellulose acetate is biodegradable and is used as a replacement of plastics in various industries. The product is primarily used in the production of cigarette filter tow, as it helps in removing tar and nicotine while maintaining favorable taste to the smoker.
Rising number of smokers, particularly in emerging markets such as China and India represents a key factor driving the market. Some of the other major drivers include its rising demand in textiles and apparels, growing usage of cellulose acetate in home furnishing products and its rising application as a biodegradable plastic in various other industries. The industry, however, faces some challenges as well. This includes its declining demand in photographic films and in its major end-application i.e. cigarette filters as a result of the rising awareness on the negative health impacts of smoking.
- Cigarette Filters
- LCD
- Yarn
- Coating, Plastics and Films
Cigarette filters currently represent the largest application segment.
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Region-wise, Asia Pacific currently represents the biggest market.
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the Global Cellulose Acetate market. Some of the major players include: Eastman chemical Company, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, China National Tobacco Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sichuan Push Acetati Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Sappi Limited, etc.
