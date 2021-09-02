Global Genomics Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global genomics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Genomics refers to the study of the structure, function and inheritance of the genetic material present in the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) of an organism. It addresses the intrarelationship of all genes to identify their combined influence on the overall growth and development. It involves various consumables, systems, software and services for diagnostics, drug discovery, development of precision medicine and agricultural research. Some of the technologies used for genomics include microarray, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), nucleic acid extraction and purification and single-cell genomics analysis. These techniques are highly effective in solving complex genetic problems.



The increasing adoption of non-invasive cancer screening-based research, along with the growing demand for personalized medicines, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising incidences of chronic diseases is also providing a boost to the market growth. Clinical workflows are widely being integrated with genomic data for the production of targeted and personalized medicines and for studying the growth of newborn genetic screening programs and military genomics. This, along with the growing demand for genetically modified plants and organisms in the agriculture sector, is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Various technological advancements, including the development of genomics-based apps and tests, are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of bioinformatics and the increasing demand for next-generation sequencing services, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global genomics market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Component:

Products

Instruments and Software

Consumables and Reagents

Services

Core Genomics Services

NGS-Based Services

Biomarker Translation Services

Computational Services

Others

Breakup by Application:

Functional Genomics

Epigenomics

Biomarkers Discovery

Pathway Analysis

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Research Centers

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 23andMe Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global genomics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global genomics market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global genomics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



