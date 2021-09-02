English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 September 2021, at 15.00 EEST

Nordea Funds’ voting rights in F-Secure have reached (10) per cent of the total voting rights

F-Secure Corporation ("F-Secure") has received an announcement from Nordea Funds Ltd ("Nordea Funds") on 2 September 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5.

According to the announcement, the number of voting rights in F-Secure controlled by Nordea Funds reached ten (10) per cent of the total voting rights of F-Secure Corporation on 1 September 2021.

Total position of Nordea Funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 9.67%



Votes: 10.00% Shares: 9.67%



Votes: 10.00% 158,798,739.00 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.00% 5.00%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009801310 Shares: 15,353,938.00

Votes:

15,881,796.00 Shares: 9.67%

Votes: 10.00% SUBTOTAL A Shares: 15,353,938.00

Votes:

15,881,796.00 Shares: 9.67%

Votes: 10.00%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation as contained in the notification: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

F-Secure Corporation

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com