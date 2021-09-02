Bolt Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that management will present a corporate update and conduct meetings with the investment community at four upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:



Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Meetings with investors on Wednesday, Sept. 8



Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:20 p.m. ET)



Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat on Monday, Sept. 13, at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET)



2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET)



A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) approach uses immunostimulants to engage and activate myeloid cells that directly kill tumor cells. This leads to the conversion of immunologically “cold” tumors to “hot” tumors. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing additional Boltbody ISAC product candidates targeting CEA and PD-L1. For more information, visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

