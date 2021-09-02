Skout’s Honor Continues Rapid Team Expansion to Support Growing Consumer Demand

Oceanside, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the global pandemic and in response to many searching for companionship during this time, the pet industry experienced an unprecedented surge in adoptions of furry friends. As such, pet brands across the category are navigating the expanded need for wellness and lifestyle solutions as new pet parents adjust to the daily challenges and joys of owning a pet. To meet this growing demand, Skout’s Honor, a trailblazer in environmentally and socially conscious life-changing pet essentials, announced today the expansion of their teams in both the marketing and sales departments.





"This has been an exciting time to be part of the pet industry and we are very proud to be able to attract and secure such top tier talent across the board to add to our continued success as a company," said Pete Stirling, President & CEO of Skout’s Honor.





New hires to the Skout’s Honor Marketing team includes San Diego native Kristin DaRoza, Director of B2B Marketing, who comes to the pet brand with more than 15 years of consumer and retail marketing experience at such action sports industry brands as Nixon, Sole Technology and Sky Optics. In her new role, DaRoza will support the sales team in developing scalable retail marketing strategies to increase brand awareness, drive traffic and increase sales during the current climate of expanded pet essentials consumer interest.





DaRoza is joined by the recent addition of John Vertin as Director of Consumer Marketing, who like many in the Southern California community brings a passion of the surf industry with past tenures at Billabong, Inflight Surf & Sail, Becker Surfboards, Sup Atx Standup Paddleboards, and First Colonial Trading Co.





On the Sales team, Skout’s Honor is pleased to also welcome Torrey Schaefer, National Sales Manager, who will lead all B2B partnerships. With more than 12 years of sales management and regional sales experience, Schaefer will be harnessing her success in the grocery and retail space through her expertise in relationship development, strategic startup growth and channel creation.





Further expanding the National Sales Manager team, Ashley Osmundson has joined the Skout’s Honor family directly from a 12 year tenure at Nestle, inclusive of six years focused on Nestle Purina. With expansive experience in supply chain, manufacturing, procurement, and sales, alongside management of brand launches and product line expansions, Osmundson is proud to have received three Customer Excellence Awards- a trend she hopes to continue in her new role at Skout’s Honor.

Finally, Doug Bell has also joined the sales team as a National Sales Manager. Bell comes to Skout’s Honor with more than 12 years experience in luxury paper sales for branding and retail applications with Royal Paper Box, in addition to eight years as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley.

For more information on Skout’s Honor’s life-changing pet essentials, please visit skoutshonor.com. For distribution and sales inquiries, please contact sales@skoutshonor.com.





About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor is an environmentally and socially conscious company curating products to make life better for pet’s and their people. The company is known for its Natural Cleaning, Probiotic Grooming & Wellness, Preventive/Training and Flea + Tick solutions and was founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. We are proud to be an award-winning brand in the pet specialty industry that has become known for a growing collection of products that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. For more information please visit www.skoutshonor.com

