New Jersey Governor Murphy to Keynote East Coast Gaming Congress

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will return as a keynote speaker at the 24th Annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum (ECGC), to be held October 25-26 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center. Governor Murphy will be the luncheon keynote speaker on October 26, where he will address New Jersey’s policy on a variety of critical issues facing the gaming industry.

Governor Murphy continues a longstanding tradition that commenced in 1996 of governors of New Jersey addressing the East Coast’s leading industry conference in Atlantic City, the capital of East Coast gaming.

“This is the third keynote address by Governor Murphy at the East Coast Gaming Congress. He is a longstanding champion of gaming as an effective public-policy tool, and his policies will affect the industry around the world,” said Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm and a founder of the conference. “New Jersey has long been a leader in gaming policy, and Governor Murphy is determined to maintain that leadership role.”

The first governor to address the conference was the late Brendan Byrne, who championed gaming in Atlantic City at a time when Nevada was the only state in the nation to offer legal casinos. Subsequent governors have included James Florio, Jon Corzine and James McGreevey.

Gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC. The full two-day conference schedule and registration is at www.ecgc.us. Early-bird registration savings are now available.

ECGC is organized and produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law, Spectrum Gaming Group, Esports Entertainment Group, and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Attachment