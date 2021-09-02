Kia Canada Announces August Sales Results and Record-Breaking Certified Pre-Owned Sales

English French

Kia Canada reports 2 nd best-selling August in company history with 8,345 units sold

Brand delivers 8 consecutive monthly CPO sales record and best-ever CPO August

Kia Canada awarded several Vincentric™ nods for CPO value



TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada announces today its 2nd best month ever of total new car sales in August, with 8,345 units sold. The brand has also seen a best-ever August for Certified Pre-Owned sales, with 595 units sold. August additionally marks the brand surpassing its annual CPO sales record with 4,795 units sold since January 2021.

Since re-inventing its CPO program in September of 2020, by simplifying the program with added enhancements for consumers, Kia Canada is thrilled to be recognized by Vincentric™ as the Best CPO Value Brand in Canada in the Passenger Car category and the winner of the following four model level awards:

Kia Niro – Best CPO Value in Canada: Hybrid SUV/Crossover segment

– Best CPO Value in Canada: Hybrid SUV/Crossover segment Kia Soul EV – Best CPO Value in Canada: Electric/Plug-In Hybrid segment (second time)

– Best CPO Value in Canada: Electric/Plug-In Hybrid segment (second time) Kia Rio – Best CPO Value in Canada: Subcompact segment (second time)

– Best CPO Value in Canada: Subcompact segment (second time) Kia Optima – Best CPO Value in Canada: Mid-Size segment (second consecutive)

“We are thrilled to receive such recognition for the value we provide in our Certified Pre-Owned models,” said Elias El-Achhab, Vice President and COO at Kia Canada. “These awards reinforce the efforts we’ve made to provide our consumers with long-lasting, quality products they can drive with confidence.”

Please visit www.kia.ca for more information about our products.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers products and services that are innovative, dynamic, thoughtful and award-winning, through a network of 197 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s commitment to inspiring consumers through its products and services. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Please contact Saul Lewis or Jennifer Szmilko for more information.

Saul Lewis

Strategic Objectives

slewis@strategicobjectives.com



Jennifer Szmilko

PR & Communications Manager

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca