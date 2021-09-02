Direct Travel Acquires McCord Travel, Prepares for Growth Ahead

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, Inc. continues to grow its presence in key markets throughout Canada with the announcement today of an agreement to acquire Ottawa-based McCord Travel Management.

The acquisition will bring together McCord Travel’s innovative and personalized approach to travel—provided to Canadian travellers for more than 20 years—with Direct Travel’s long tradition of high-touch service and progressive travel solutions. The company will now operate as McCord Travel, A Direct Travel Company.

“For years, both Direct Travel and McCord Travel have consistently gone above and beyond for business and leisure clients alike,” stated McCord Travel founder Scott McCord. “Our team at McCord Travel is excited to combine our focus on highly personalized service with the expanded range of global services that Direct Travel will provide our clients.”

Scott McCord will join the Direct Travel senior management team as Director of Customer Experience and continue to oversee the operations of McCord Travel.

“We have admired Scott and his team’s ability to maintain an enviable reputation of providing tailored travel services to Canada’s top executives, celebrities and government representatives. The existing level of service will remain in place and be further enhanced by Direct Travel’s technology and global reach,” said Brian D. Robertson, President of Direct Travel, Canada West region.

“This is our first acquisition in Canada since 2019 and is a powerful statement of the strength and diversity of Direct Travel in the travel marketplace” added Robertson. “We are enthusiastic about adding McCord Travel to our organization and continuing to provide a more personalized approach to the business of travel.”

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies, and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in 75 locations across North America and the UK and is currently ranked 9th on Travel Weekly’s Power List.Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.ca .

About McCord Travel

McCord Travel provides world-class travel management services to a VIP clientele. Our team specializes in complex itineraries and unique travel requirements, taking care of every detail for a comprehensive booking experience. Our first priority is to offer the highest level of service to our clients. McCord Travel is an exclusive service provider that accepts new clients by invitation only.

