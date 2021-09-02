Monarch Private Capital Expands Commitment to ESG Operations

ATLANTA, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm that develops, finances and manages a diversified portfolio of projects that generate both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its ESG operations and sustainability initiatives through the implementation of a cornerstone Chief ESG Officer role.

Monarch Private Capital incorporates the three principles of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) across all of its day-to-day operations. From its internally focused companywide sustainability initiatives to its ESG tax-advantaged investment offerings, Monarch is committed to building a better world through ESG investing. The firm’s new dedicated ESG function will guide its sustainability efforts, directly supporting its mission to positively impact communities.

Melanie Beckman, a longtime valued member of Monarch with extensive industry experience, has been appointed as the firm’s first-ever Chief ESG Officer. In this new role, Melanie will be responsible for the firm’s companywide ESG framework, aligning and managing its sustainability goals while also ensuring Monarch provides its investors with the highest-quality reporting on their impact investments. Additionally, Melanie will oversee the firm’s long-term ESG strategy, develop strategic partnerships and manage its relationship with the ESG validation firms Verisk Maplecroft and Bureau Veritas.

“I’m thrilled to take on this role to further position Monarch Private Capital as the industry’s most visionary leader in sustainability,” said Beckman. “Given my background and experience at Monarch, I’m confident we can strengthen our strategies while harnessing innovative solutions to make both our ESG goals and those of our clients a reality.”

“With ESG investing on the rise, the demand for greater insight into the three principles is growing rapidly,” said George Strobel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Monarch Private Capital. “As our new Chief ESG Officer, Melanie will help expand our commitment to positively impact communities and allow us to provide even more support to our investors as she monitors ESG metrics in the marketplace from both a political and compliance perspective.”

To date, Monarch has managed ESG funds with investments in over 600 projects generating $3.5 billion of tax credits, $7 billion in project capital and $30 billion in economic impact in more than 30 states. The firm’s diverse portfolio of tax credit offerings includes investment opportunities in affordable housing, renewable energy, historic rehabilitation and film. Monarch’s expertise in these sectors has led to the development of more than 1 million kWdc of renewable energy, 35,000 quality affordable homes and over 105,000 jobs for Americans across the country. The creation of a new Chief ESG Officer role enables Monarch to continue to increase its positive impact and strengthens its ability to help investors achieve their sustainability goals, giving their money a mission.

For more information on Monarch’s ESG initiatives, please contact Melanie Beckman by emailing mbeckman@monarchprivate.com.

