Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today that Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:



2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. E.T.

Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. E.T.

Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. E.T. H.C. Wainwright’s 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. E.T.

Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside chat on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. E.T. Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: Fireside chat on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. E.T.

A live webcast of these events, as well as archived recordings, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following each conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Turiano

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com

(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:

Nicole Raisch Goelz

Real Chemistry

ngoelz@realchemistry.com

(408) 568-4292