'Vertical Track' Opens Doors for Home Services Entrepreneurs

PHOENIX, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a competitive era when small and large-businesses vie for business, A1 Garage Door Service and ServiceTitan are bringing together entrepreneurs across the garage door industry to network and learn how to leverage their collective power to better serve their customers.

A1 Garage Door Service, a national garage door sales and service provider, and ServiceTitan, the leading customer relations platform for home services businesses, are partnering to present Vertical Track on Nov. 3-5 at the Croft Downtown in Phoenix. Early bird pricing begins at $497 and expires Sept. 12.

"With the housing market booming and parts and labor in short supply, there's never been a better time for companies in our industry to come together, share our successes, commiserate our challenges and develop a plan for delivering the best service to our customers," said Tommy Mello, owner and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service.

Vertical Track features speakers from across the home services industry, as well as related business fields. These include:

Tommy Mello , owner of A1 Garage Door Service

, owner of A1 Garage Door Service Lyle Simons , vice president of sales for Amarr Garage Doors

, vice president of sales for Amarr Garage Doors Tom Howard , vice president of customer experience for ServiceTitan

, vice president of customer experience for ServiceTitan Meaghan Likes , owner of Likes Accounting Company

, owner of Likes Accounting Company Al Levi, author of "Seven-Power Contractor"

"We've lined up speakers to cover all topics from marketing and branding to operations and finance," Mello said. "When you leave Vertical Track, you'll be ready to elevate your company to the next level or position yourself for sale. Either way, this is a win for the customer, who will receive improved service as a result of what these business owners are learning."

About A1 Garage Door Service

Founded by Tommy Mello in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has been established as a national leader in the garage door service and sales industry. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, A1 Garage Door Service employs more than 350 team members in more than 30 markets in 16 states from coast to coast. The company projects revenue exceeding $75 million in 2021.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the leading software platform for home and commercial services businesses of all sizes, helping contractors run all aspects of their business. The platform encompasses customer relations, call center management, marketing and more.

