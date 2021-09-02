Insights on the Waterborne Polyurethane Global Market to 2026 - Featuring 3M, BASF and PPG Industries Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Waterborne Polyurethane Market Research Report by Product Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market size was estimated at USD 1,601.15 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,703.68 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.74% to reach USD 2,368.38 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Waterborne Polyurethane to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type, the Waterborne Polyurethane Market was examined across Adhesive, Coating, Elastomer, and Sealant.

Based on End-use, the Waterborne Polyurethane Market was examined across Automotive & transportation, Bedding & furniture, Building & construction, and Electronics.

Based on Geography, the Waterborne Polyurethane Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Waterborne Polyurethane Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market, including 3M Company, Anhui Sinograce Chemicals Co., Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF S.E., Bayer Materials Science LLC, Guangdong Orient Yige New Materials Co., Ltd, H.B. Fuller, Heben Polyester Chemicals Co., Ltd, Henkel Ag & Company, Huisins New Material Technology Co., Ltd, Kaiyue Technologies, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Siwochem, The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams, VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group, Welson Industrial Company, Xiamen Wangquin Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, and Xuchuan Chemicals.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for substitution of solvent-based polyurethanes

5.1.1.2. Rapidly growing paint and coating industry

5.1.1.3. The government initiatives for reducing the exposure to VOCs

5.1.1.4. Increasing adoption for concrete and industrial flooring

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Fluctuation in raw material prices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing adoption of sustainable products due to the harmful effects of chemical emissions from solvents

5.1.3.2. Advances including polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) showcasing high optimism

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Performance concern of waterborne polyurethanes as compared to solvent-based

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Waterborne Polyurethane Market, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Adhesive

6.3. Coating

6.4. Elastomer

6.5. Sealant



7. Waterborne Polyurethane Market, by End-use

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive & transportation

7.3. Bedding & furniture

7.4. Building & construction

7.5. Electronics



8. Americas Waterborne Polyurethane Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Waterborne Polyurethane Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Waterborne Polyurethane Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. 3M Company

12.2. Anhui Sinograce Chemicals Co., Ltd.

12.3. Axalta Coating Systems LLC

12.4. BASF S.E.

12.5. Bayer Materials Science LLC

12.6. Guangdong Orient Yige New Materials Co., Ltd

12.7. H.B. Fuller

12.8. Heben Polyester Chemicals Co., Ltd

12.9. Henkel Ag & Company

12.10. Huisins New Material Technology Co., Ltd

12.11. Kaiyue Technologies

12.12. PPG Industries Inc.

12.13. RPM International Inc.

12.14. Siwochem

12.15. The Dow Chemical Company

12.16. The Sherwin-Williams

12.17. VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.

12.18. Wanhua Chemical Group

12.19. Welson Industrial Company

12.20. Xiamen Wangquin Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

12.21. Xuchuan Chemicals



13. Appendix

