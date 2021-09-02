James River Announces Appointment of Chief Claims Officer

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that James (“Jim”) Gunson has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Claims Officer, effective September 2, 2021. He will report into Chief Executive Officer Frank D’Orazio and be based out of the Company’s largest office in Richmond, Virginia.



Mr. Gunson brings to James River more than 25 years of legal experience as well as technical and operational claims expertise in the property and casualty industry. He joins the Company from CNA Financial, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Complex Casualty Claims, with oversight of commercial auto, general liability, construction defect, life science, environmental and mass tort claims. Prior to CNA, Jim held various positions of increasing responsibility within both the General Counsel and Claims departments of the Chubb Corporation, ultimately serving as Chubb’s Worldwide Casualty Claims Manager. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gunson was a partner in a law firm with an extensive insurance coverage and defense practice, and also served in a variety of leadership positions in the U.S. Army while based in Germany.

Mr. D’Orazio commented, “Jim brings a concerted depth of technical and leadership skills that will add immediate value in leading our talented claims organization. I expect he will be a key member of our leadership team as we continue to invest in our claims and risk management platforms to better serve our partners. I am very excited to have Jim join our team and look forward to working with him.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of James River and its management team, and may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, seek, may, will, intend, project, anticipate, plan, estimate or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important information regarding such risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrgh.net.