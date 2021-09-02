Insights on the Laptop Battery Global Market to 2026 - by Battery Type, Number of Cells, Sales, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laptop Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laptop battery market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A laptop battery is a rechargeable hardware device that produces, stores and supplies power to the laptop and enables the device to function without a power cord. Laptop batteries generate electricity by moving ions through a negatively charged anode to a positively charged cathode and charging the device through an adaptor. Some of the commonly used laptop batteries include lithium-ion, or Li-ion, Li-polymer, Nickel-cadmium (NICAD) and Nickel-Metal Hydride (NIMH). They are capable of powering the device for several hours and are available in a wide variety of configurations depending upon the processor speed, memory, screen size, weight, workload and other specifications of the laptop.



Rapid urbanization, along with increasing consumer preference for cross-functional devices, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. There has been an increase in the expenditure capacities of the consumers that have resulted in the widespread utilization of laptops for official, educational and entertainment purposes. Increasing penetration of the internet and significant growth in the gaming industry are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Gaming laptops are specifically designed to provide a high-definition gaming experience that requires batteries with high-performance capabilities. Additionally, various product innovations, including the development of smart batteries that facilitate 24-hour continued operation and can internally measure their voltage and current, is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the emerging trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD) and the availability of affordable laptops, are projected to drive the market further.



