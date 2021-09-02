Canadian Labour Congress Election Tour Visits Hamilton to Support Malcolm Allen

English French

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress’ election tour continues this week with a visit to Hamilton.



On Friday, Executive Vice-President, Larry Rousseau, will campaign in support of Hamilton Mountain NDP candidate, Malcolm Allen.



“People are worried about finding a good job and making ends meet,” said Rousseau. “With this region still struggling to recover from pandemic job losses, we are campaigning in support of candidates like Malcolm Allen. A candidate with recovery plans that replace lost jobs with better ones and prioritize investments in pharmacare, child care, long-term care, and affordable housing.”

The pandemic not only revealed how frontline workers keep our country going, but also how so many workers are struggling just to make ends meet. With the federal election underway, Canada’s unions are travelling the country and challenging all candidates to commit to an equitable recovery that puts workers at its centre.

“Canada’s unions support candidates like Malcolm Allen, who has long proven his commitment to workers and their families,” said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. “We stand with candidates who support disaster-proofing our social safety net and will make sure workers aren’t left behind.”

With the high cost of housing, child care and medicine, Hamilton families deserve a representative committed to making everyday life more affordable

Learn more at canadianplan.ca .

When: Friday, September 3 at 5:00 pm What: Neighborhood canvass in support of NDP candidate for Hamilton Mountain, Malcolm Allen Where: Starting at 1439 Upper Ottawa Street, Hamilton, ON L8W 3J6 Who: Larry Rousseau, Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Labour Congress

Contact information:

Chantal St-Denis

Cell 613-355-1962

media@clcctc.ca



