$5,000 Home Makeover Sweepstakes From Blue Loom

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where people are always chasing the next trend, Blue Loom chooses to be different. By creating timeless and original goods for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and table, the East Coast-based home textile brand strives to fit effortlessly into any home. Whether that be the place settings at your first holiday dinner back as a family, or the soft towel that greets your newborn after their first bath, Blue Loom aspires never to miss a moment. That's why Blue Loom is giving away the tools to create a sanctuary that reflects both personality and style.

To kick off the launch of their website on Oct. 4, 2021, Blue Loom is giving away a home makeover. The Blue Loom Home Makeover Sweepstakes prizes go as follows:

Grand Prize Winner (1x): Receives a $1,500 Blue Loom Gift Card and a $1,500 VISA Gift Card.

Second Place Winners (2x): Receive a $500 Gift Card.

Runner-Up Winners (5x): Receive a $200 Gift Card.

Winners of the giveaway will be able to spend their Gift Cards on the Blue Loom website beginning October 1 during early access.

How to enter:

Visit www.blueloom.com Join the newsletter

When customers sign up for the newsletter, they'll also receive the following perks:

Early access to the Blue Loom shop on 10/1/2021 (first 200 orders get a free tote bag.)

Automatic entry into the Blue Loom Rewards Program—eligibility to earn points and get rewarded for shopping

Exclusive updates on offers, giveaways, new product releases, insider news and more.

The Blue Loom website will offer bed, bath, kitchen and table items such as quilts, towels, oven mitts, tablecloths, runners, and more. Discover what else Blue Loom has to offer on Oct. 4, 2021.

About Blue Loom:

Through artistry, process and originality, Blue Loom introduces style and personality at a tremendous value. The in-house design team interprets their own unique life experiences to create goods that have true character. Blue Loom will offer featured basics as well as seasonally fresh textiles for the whole home. Their designers curate exciting and beautiful seasonal collections with exclusive designs.

https://www.blueloom.com

Contact Hailey Yost Hailey@thezestlab.com for affiliate program opportunities.

It Begins Here

Blue Loom. Coming 10.4.21.

