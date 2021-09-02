3D Systems Accelerates Access to Advanced Materials – Opening New Applications

Company facilitating additive manufacturing of high-strength, corrosion-resistant parts in Certified Scalmalloy (A) & Certified M789 (A) on Direct Metal Printing platform

Application Innovation Group offers service to help customers certify materials, accelerating innovation and time to market

ROCK HILL, S.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced two additions to its industry-leading materials portfolio – Certified Scalmalloy (A) and Certified M789 (A) - to facilitate demanding industrial high-strength, corrosion-resistant parts for additive applications in markets such as aerospace, motorsports & automotive, semiconductor, energy, and moldmaking. This action enables the company’s customers to use these high-performance materials optimized for metal additive manufacturing on its Direct Metal Printing (DMP) platform. Additionally, 3D Systems has worked with the material manufacturers – APWORKS and voestalpine BÖHLER Edelstahl – to certify these materials for use with its metal 3D printing technology. Customers now have the ability to work with the company’s Application Innovation Group (AIG) to efficiently certify these materials for use with its DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 printers – gaining a competitive advantage with faster time to market.

Scalmalloy®

Scalmalloy is a high-strength Aluminum alloy that has a tensile strength of 520MPa and yield strength of 480MPa, significantly stronger than the reference material AlSi10Mg. The high strength of Scalmalloy makes it ideal for additively manufacturing weight-efficient, load-bearing components. Using this material, manufacturers are able to produce high-strength, corrosion-resistant Aluminum parts facilitated by fully-developed build styles available in 3DXpert® software for the company’s DMP Flex 350 and DMP Factory 350 metal 3D printers. Additionally, parts produced using Scalmalloy can be chemically cleaned during post-processing which removes surface residue to deliver a final part with optimal surface finish. Ideal applications for this material include:

Aerospace: passive RF components (e.g., filters, waveguides, etc.), lightweight structural components

Motorsports & Automotive: metal structural components (e.g., suspension brackets, transmission casings), energy and fluid management

Semiconductor: fluid flow (e.g., manifolds), thermal management (e.g., cooling nozzles, wafer tables)



“Adding the capability to additively manufacture parts from Scalmalloy to our portfolio is an important step forward; especially for our aerospace customers,” said Dr. Michael Shepard, vice president, aerospace & defense segment, 3D Systems. “Scalmalloy has a very attractive strength-to-weight ratio and is more amenable to 3D printing than many conventional high-strength Aluminum alloys. These performance attributes make it ideal for aerospace applications and we are excited to see how our customers will use 3D printed Scalmalloy components to continue to push the envelope with their innovation.”

M789 (BÖHLER M789 AMPO)

M789 allows 3D Systems’ customers to produce high-strength molds and tooling that can not only be hardened up to 52HRC but are also free of Cobalt. 3D Systems has attained certification of M789 for its DMP platform through collaboration with its partner, GF Machining Solutions, addressing customers’ requests for a hard, corrosion-resistant tooling steel to foster advanced applications. The resulting parts are optimal for long-term use, able to withstand both the rigors of repetitive manufacturing processes as well as use in regions with high humidity. Ideal applications for this material include:

Moldmaking: mold inserts with conformal cooling

Energy: drill bits, cutting tools

Automotive: tire molds, drive train parts, axle components



“Our customers in the automotive industry are increasingly relying on additive manufacturing to advance and accelerate their innovation,” said Kevin Baughey, segment leader, transportation & motorsports, 3D Systems. “Having M789 as part of our metal 3D printing solution delivers greater accuracy to our automotive customers. This is enabling them to use the technology for applications that require higher fidelity and thinner walls, like die inserts with conformal cooling and tire tread molds, and providing them a competitive advantage.”

At RAPID+TCT 2021 to be held September 13-15 at McCormick Place in Chicago, attendees can visit 3D Systems in booth E7601 to further explore the advantages of these materials. Visitors will have the opportunity to not only see parts produced using these new materials but also to speak with the company’s application experts to explore how Scalmalloy and M789 can be used to meet their unique application challenges. For more information on this event, please visit the company’s website.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

