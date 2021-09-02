Achilles Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in September.



Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:40am ET / 3:40pm UK

on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:40am ET / 3:40pm UK H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference available beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET / 12:00pm UK

available beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET / 12:00pm UK Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 8:15am ET / 1:15pm UK



A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Achilles website.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. The Company has two ongoing Phase I/IIa trials, the CHIRON trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the THETIS trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic melanoma. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with its proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop precision T cell-based product candidates specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

