MamaMancini’s Product Selected as QVC September 2021 Food of the Month

3-Cheese Beef and Turkey Meatballs in Traditional Italian Sauce to be Featured Multiple Days with Extended Airtime During September



EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that its 3-Cheese Beef and Turkey Meatballs in Traditional Italian Sauce product has been chosen as the QVC® September Food of the Month, earning additional product sale days and extended airtime throughout the month.

MamaMancini’s now sells over 25 products on the QVC shopping network including a variety of beef and turkey meatballs, meatloaf and plant-based products. Throughout the last year, MamaMancini’s has successfully launched several new products on QVC including grilling sausages and a new pasta line-up with the anticipation of exciting new introductions for QVC to consider airing in the near future.

“We are honored once again to be recognized by QVC from among the hundreds of high-quality food products QVC offers each year,” said Carl Wolf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We expect the additional sales days and airtime during the month to reinforce our brand awareness and boost sales with millions of QVC shoppers across their multiple platforms.

“Selection as the Food of the Month is recognition of MamaMancini’s quality and brand recognition in the marketplace as demonstrated by our selection since 2019 as the QVC Customer Choice Award Best Meatball and Best Sauce. We have again been nominated in 2021 for QVC Customer Choice Awards in four categories including Most Recommended Brand, Best Meatball, Best Sauce and Best Plant-Based Product. We continue to appreciate the enjoyment that QVC’s valued viewers receive from our delicious, high-quality products and the important role the QVC network serves to enable our direct-to-consumer business,” concluded Wolf.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 40 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MMMB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us