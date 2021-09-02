Worldwide Mechanical Ventilators Industry to 2026 - Featuring GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical and Medtronic Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Ventilators Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mechanical ventilators market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A mechanical ventilator is an artificial breathing device that is used for patients who are not able to breathe naturally during surgery or due to a critical illness. Some of the most commonly used product variants include positive and negative mechanical ventilators that are utilized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), neonatal care centers and ambulances. These devices consist of a hollow tube that is inserted into the patient's trachea to create a stable airway. They also assist in maintaining adequate levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body to relieve respiratory distress, reverse respiratory muscle fatigue and initiate lung healing.



Mechanical Ventilators Market Report

The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing geriatric population and number of individuals suffering from other ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), are further contributing to the market growth, as these people are more prone to respiratory disorders and COPD. Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of portable and non-invasive mechanical ventilators, are driving the product adoption rates in both the developing and developed economies. Manufacturers are equipping these devices with high-speed signal processing systems and making improvements in the design, efficiency and safety measures of the equipment to make them more patient-friendly and cost-effective. Other factors, including improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding the available treatments for respiratory diseases and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



Breakup by Product Type:

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable/Ambulatory Ventilators

Others

Breakup by Interface:

Invasive Ventilation

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Breakup by Age Group:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Breakup by Mode of Ventilation:

Combined Mode of Ventilation

Volume Mode of Ventilation

Pressure Mode of Ventilation

Other Mode of Ventilation

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players Allied Healthcare Products, Air Liquide, Asahi Kasei, GE Healthcare Company, Hamilton Medical AG, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG (Gatenge), Medtronic Plc, Mindray Medical International Ltd., Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Smiths Group Plc, Vyaire Medical Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global mechanical ventilators market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global mechanical ventilators market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the interface?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of ventilation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global mechanical ventilators market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

