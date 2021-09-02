Monaghan Medical Corporation Recognized for Superior Products and Services

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC), a leader in the development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory devices including the AeroChamber Plus® Flow-Vu® VHC, AeroEclipse® II Nebulizer, and Aerobika® Oscillatory Pep Device, is the recipient of the 2021 Zenith Award presented by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC). It is the seventh consecutive year MMC has received this prestigious honor.



The Zenith Award is a “people’s choice” award of excellence given annually by members of the respiratory care profession. Recipients of the award are manufacturers, service organizations and/or supply companies that are selected based on such criteria as outstanding service, quality, accessibility, truth in advertising, and support to the respiratory care community.

The award will be presented at the AARC’s 67th International Respiratory Convention & Exhibition which is being held virtually in November.

“This award is so meaningful to our company but even more so this year as it is voted on by respiratory therapists who are still navigating through difficult and unprecedented times,” said Dominic Coppolo, MBA, RRT, FAARC, Vice President Clinical Strategy and Development at MMC. “Our entire organization is incredibly humbled and honored to receive this award and we will continue to be responsive and seek innovative solutions to help respiratory therapists care for their patients.”

With more than 47,000 members, AARC is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care whose ranks include respiratory therapists and allied health professionals that assist physicians in the treatment of lung disorders and related ailments. The AARC encourages and promotes professional excellence, advances the science and practice of respiratory care, and serves as an advocate for patients, their families, the public, and the profession.

Headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, Monaghan Medical Corporation is a leader in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory devices to manage acute and chronic pulmonary illnesses and disease processes like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). MMC’s mission is to provide the respiratory community with the finest, most researched, and most innovative devices to help people breathe easier.

MMC focuses on developing cost-efficient, outcome-based solutions for its customers, and continues to introduce new products and product enhancements to support its mission to ensure device quality for patients. The company’s strength lies in product development around core capabilities in mechanical design complimented by collaboration with a state-of-the-art Global Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

