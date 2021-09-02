Aery Aviation Completed Another Successful Post-Modification Test Flight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aery Aviation has completed another successful post-modification test flight. Aery has performed heavy modifications on a Learjet 31A, and finished another certification flight on Aug. 2, 2021 at its east coast base located in Newport News, Virginia. The flight was conducted in the Oceana area and lasted for 1 hour and 40 minutes. During this post-modification test flight, the flight crew put the aircraft and its systems through many exercises to ensure all systems are working as designed.

Aery Aviation is a full-service aviation services provider of aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Our commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned Aery a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. We are headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, and are deployed globally to meet our clients' needs.

Founded in 2016, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled its rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases. Aery will operate over 5,000 flight hours annually in many different "special mission" operations, servicing its commercial and government customer demands.

For additional information, contact Heather McAfee at hmcafee@aeryaviation.com.

Related Images





This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment