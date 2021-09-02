ConvergentIS Wins Inaugural ‘Best Scaling’ SAP AppHaus Network Innovation Award

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConvergentIS, an SAP partner and member of the SAP AppHaus Network that offers a design, build, sell and service focus to clients across North America, is proud to announce that it has won the inaugural ‘Best Scaling’ award from the newly created SAP AppHaus Network Innovation Awards.



Created in 2016, the SAP AppHaus Network connects like-minded SAP partners from across the globe who illustrate a consistent application of SAP’s Human-Centered Approach to innovation when creating solutions for SAP Business Technology Platform customers and end-users to promote and foster innovation. In 2020, the AppHaus Network created an annual awards program to highlight the unique approach the Network employs to achieve innovation and customer success, and soon began to receive submissions from Network partners from around the world for the two awards categories that they created – ‘Best Scaling’ and ‘Best Experience’.

From the many applications submitted, Calgary-based ConvergentIS was named the winner of the ‘Best Scaling’ award, referring to the scaling of value creation, for their work with FortisAlberta Inc. (FortisAlberta). FortisAlberta is a regulated electrical distribution utility who needed to speed up and simplify their processes for creating and distributing pick lists in their warehouse.

“We are very proud to have been selected as the ‘Best Scaling’ award winner at the 2021 AppHaus Innovation Awards,” said Shaun Syvertsen, Managing Partner and CEO of ConvergentIS. “This award is a testament to our team’s solution-oriented, client-first approach. We are firm believers in working alongside our clients to develop solutions that align with the way businesses already work, and this award is an endorsement of that.”

FortisAlberta was previously using a labour-intensive, paper-dependent process in conjunction with end-of-life third-party technology. Using a human-centered design thinking approach, ConvergentIS worked with FortisAlberta to better leverage their existing investments in SAP technology, accelerate their digital transformation and make the transition to a mobile, paperless solution.

The design thinking approach enabled a better understanding of the pain points end users were experiencing with the previous system. The approach also ensured that the solutions created by ConvergentIS would meet both the end goals of the project as well as satisfy the end users, driving adoption of the solutions amongst FortisAlberta employees. Utilizing the findings from the end user research, ConvergentIS successfully created and implemented new mobile and desktop applications for a fully digital end-to-end experience. the applications replaced multiple manual administrative tasks and paper pick lists to support the new paperless process.

The design thinking approach surfaced many additional requirements that were necessary for a truly holistic end-to-end solution. Employees representing business, operational, warehouse and technical roles now have a more streamlined and efficient process that meets their day-to-day business needs.

“We transformed a time-consuming paper process for picking material in our warehouse into a real-time automated solution, creating visibility of our material movements that eliminated paper and unnecessary data entry,” said Tushar Patel, Director Business Solutions at FortisAlberta Inc. “With our new solution, we’re maximizing value from our software investment while increasing warehouse operator efficiency and improving visibility into central warehouse distribution.”

As a result of ConvergentIS’ work to create a unified warehouse operations platform, FortisAlberta’s warehouse picking process is now 100 per cent paperless, has seen a 75 per cent decrease in manual effort and a 33 per cent reduction in picking errors.

"It is inspiring to see our partner-run SAP AppHaus in Calgary, Canada continue to champion our underlying values and drive success for customers like FortisAlberta,” said Birgit Fien-Schmalzbauer, Global Head of the SAP AppHaus Partner Network. “This award showcases the ConvergentIS team and their commitment to keeping human-centered, design-driven and scalable innovation at the forefront of all they do with their customers.”

Much like this project with FortisAlberta, ConvergentIS has co-innovated with many organizations to build solutions to modern business problems and pain points utilizing the SAP Business Technology Platform to match the way businesses work. ConvergentIS is committed to creating solutions that are effective, efficient, and easy to use for leadership, operators, administrators and end-users.

