Supernus to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company’s management will participate and host investor meetings in the following upcoming September 2021 virtual investor conferences.



Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Participation Type: One-on-one meetings

Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Participation Type: Presentation

Presentation Time: 9:20 a.m. ET

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Participation Type: Fireside Chat

Presentation Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the events can be accessed by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the respective conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, cervical dystonia and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression and rare CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

