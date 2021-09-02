YouHodler Integrates Fireblocks To Secure Its Crypto Transactions

Lausanne, Switzerland, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) YouHodler, a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy, has integrated with Fireblocks, a digital asset custody, transfer and settlement platform. Under the partnership, YouHodler will leverage Fireblocks for crypto transactions management and integrations with a number of protocols, including Polkadot, Tezos, and Cardano.

YouHodler’s solutions open up connections between crypto and the real world, allowing people to use their crypto assets without spending them. With YouHodler, users can buy and sell crypto at any time, use it for purchases or put it in a reward account generating 12% yields. In addition, they can exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins and get instant cash and crypto loans with their crypto assets acting as collateral. Now the company partners with Fireblocks to ensure the high security level of its crypto operations.

Fireblocks enables banks, fintechs, exchanges, and other industry players to securely manage digital assets across a wide range of products and services — it protects those digital assets in transit, focusing on securing their transmission between exchanges, counter brokers, wallets, and stores. Started with serving crypto-native institutions and exchanges, Fireblocks Network now includes over 400 participants and currently exceeds over $700 billion in transfer volume.

“We at Fireblocks always strive for a transparent, efficient, and fraud-free financial system for blockchain based assets,” says Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. “I’m glad to admit our missions and values largely coincide with YouHodler, and we look forward to great results of our partnership.”

Offering its crypto services, YouHodler helps people to understand and utilize the benefits of crypto assets and to avoid zero and negative interest rates on their savings with traditional banks. Unlocking the value of crypto assets, the team shares a mission of helping people stop passive holding and start using crypto assets right now, and achieving the high level of security of the operations made through YouHodler platform is crucial for its further development.

“The announced Fireblocks integration brings us a step closer to your goal of building a consumer-centric entity that supports the coexistence of crypto and fiat for the benefit of people”, says Ilya Volkov, CEO & Founder of YouHodler. “With Fireblocks, we’ll be able to ensure the additional security of our transactions, and I believe this cooperation will benefit not only our customers, but the industry as a whole.”

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a fintech platform that helps people access the benefits of the crypto economy. It allows users to get instant cash and cryptocurrency loans, exchange crypto, fiat and stablecoins quickly and easily, and earn up to 12% APR + compounding interest by depositing crypto in their reward account. The platform has the highest loan to value ratio (90%) with minimum loan amounts starting at just $100 and accepts the top 30 coins as collateral with instant credit card and bank withdrawals included. YouHodler supports BTC, BCH, BNB, ETH, LTC, XLM, XRP, DASH, HT, DOGE and other popular cryptocurrencies and tokens. Users’ funds are protected with Ledger’s industry-leading and independently-certified security technology as well as their insurance program. The company is an EU and Swiss-based brand with two main offices in Cyprus and Switzerland. For more information please visit https://www.youhodler.com

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks has secured the transfer of over $700 billion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com

Contact:

Yury Molodtsov

COO

MA Family

+1(678) 509-2216

yury@ma.family