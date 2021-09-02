Rokid Announces Indiegogo Launch of Rokid Air - Portable AR Glasses with 120'' Virtual Screen & Voice Control AI

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful initial product launch of Rokid Air on Kickstarter, Rokid has announced that they will continue pre-sales on the Indiegogo platform to give more fans the chance to receive Rokid Air with discounts and incentives. Rokid Air AR glasses are powerful, intuitive, lightweight and portable and let users experience a huge 120'' virtual screen for an unprecedented, immersive, multimedia experience for apps, games, and movies with voice control AI. Learn more here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rokid-air-ar-glasses-with-voice-control-ai#

Rokid recently concluded an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign that received critical acclaim from industry experts and resulted in nearly $700,000 in pledges from 1700 enthusiastic backers. As one of the leading AR innovators in the industry, Rokid aims to bring AR to the masses with advanced features, portability and useful applications for entertainment, work, and daily life.

Consumers have been clamoring for more powerful and useful mobile devices and Augmented Reality is shaping up to be the next step in that evolution. As the world's biggest tech companies rush to develop AR devices, companies such as Rokid have been hard at work with years of AR/MR research behind new solutions that cleverly combine the digital and real world. Established in 2014, the Rokid team spans the globe from California to China and specializes in the research and product development of Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. With its mission of "Leave Nobody Behind", Rokid has established itself as a leader in cutting-edge consumer Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality solutions with unbeatable user experience that combine voice and vision AI technologies to create smart assistant-ready devices that improve the quality of daily life.

Rokid Air AR Glasses, with AI voice control, gesture control via smartphone, and myopia friendly focal adjustment enhances the AR experience and takes games & movies to a whole new level. Rokid Air Glasses have advanced AI voice recognition system & voice command capabilities. Using an HD directional speaker and noise-canceling microphone, users can simply speak voice commands to manage apps and control playback of multimedia. It's the perfect combination of big-screen personal cinema and virtual assistant for a true hands-free experience. The portable and lightweight glasses are perfect for travel and long viewing sessions for movies and games. Notably, they don't require charging - instead, they are powered by the device they are tethered to and they are compatible with virtually any mobile devices, gaming consoles, laptops and tablets. Rokid Air can be used by glasses-wearers and features focus adjustment knobs for nearsighted users to achieve clear focus for gaming, multimedia, apps and movies.

Rokid Air Portable AR Glasses with Voice Control AI gives on-the-go users a powerful tool for viewing multimedia in an immersive, portable, and convenient way. These revolutionary AR glasses are available now on Indiegogo for pre-sale with special pricing. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/rokid-air-ar-glasses-with-voice-control-ai#

Visit Rokid Air's website: https://air.rokid.com

Media Contact: hello@rokid.com

