Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Now Works With ShortDot's .CFD Domain Extension

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) announced its decision to work with all second-level domains. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) names are far more than just domain names for a website and their implementation across .CFD heralds a more significant shift in the way that the new domain extension can be used.

Registrants of .CFD can now use their domain name as a wallet address in ENS. This is great news as newly launched domain extensions such as .CFD offers highly brandable and memorable names, which make it easier to remember than long wallet addresses.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed and open naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. ENS works towards removing the complexity of the Ethereum blockchain to make it easier to deal with. In simpler words, ENS enables a safe and transparent mechanism to address resources on and off the blockchain with simple, readable names.

As a result, new ENS domains under the ".CFD" top-level domain, for instance, design.cfd can be created. These names can be used for transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.

ENS allows users to register a unique domain name for their wallet address, allowing the transfer of funds to be made directly to a domain name instead of an Ethereum address. ENS focuses on mapping easy-to-read names like 'mywallet.CFD' to machine-readable identifiers such as Ethereum addresses and other cryptocurrency addresses.

ENS launched by selling .eth addresses. However, importing a .CFD domain name of your choice will involve enabling DNSSEC, adding a TXT record, and registering the name on ENS.

Lars Jensen, CEO and Co-Founder of ShortDot, said, "Just like a domain name's role is to remove the layer of obscurity from websites and to make IP addresses easier to read and recognizable by the human mind, our new domain extensions are now doing the same with blockchain and cryptocurrency addresses - making it easier to remember and comprehend wallet names."

Using ENS wallet names with .CFD instead of cryptographic addresses eliminates the potential risk of sending encryption and funds to the wrong address.

