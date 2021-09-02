Karl Strauss Brewing Company Freshens Up Their Year-Round Line Up with “Tangible” Fruited IPA

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California brewery icon Karl Strauss Brewing Company is kicking off the upcoming Fall season with the introduction of a brand new West Coast IPA to their year-round core lineup. Tangible Fruited IPA launches on September 2nd in 16oz 6packs and draft at Karl Strauss Brewpubs and retail accounts across California and Arizona.



“After nearly 6 months of R&D we’re stoked to be bringing Tangible to our fans full time. We've landed on what we think is a perfectly balanced West Coast IPA, brewed with real tangerine fruit and peels along with a bouquet of Pacific Northwest “C” hops that add a refreshing pine bitterness to balance the sweet, ripe citrus.”

- Paul Segura, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Tangible Fruited IPA is set to round out the award-winning IPA portfolio at Karl Strauss and is sure to become a fast favorite among fans as well as inspire newcomers to further explore their diverse lineup. Brewed with Chinook, Cascade, Crystal, and Columbus hops along with tangerine peels and puree, Tangible features flavors of sweet, ripe citrus and notes of pine that are balanced by lightly kilned caramel malts. This effervescent, pithy beer pours bright and golden, and finishes crisp and dry.

