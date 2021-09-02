Trinity University Reopens Historic Halsell Center after Major Renovation

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity University in San Antonio has always been known for its commitment to redefining the liberal arts and always setting its sights on a brighter future for its students and world-class faculty. The University marked such a day with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event to officially reopen the newly-renovated Halsell Center.

The Ewing Halsell Center, which initially opened in 1968, was the 41st and last building that famed architect O’Neil Ford designed as part of Trinity’s Centennial Program and is one of 26 buildings on campus that is part of Trinity’s National Historic District. It was also the original home to the University’s first computer, an IBM 360 model 44, at that time considered the height of state-of-the-art technology.

“When Trinity opened this building in 1968, this current campus wasn’t even 20 years old, yet even then, Trinity was building for the future,” says Danny Anderson, Trinity University president. “This building’s purpose remains the same: ‘to enable generations of students to navigate the human race and direct human intellect across the oceans of opportunity which now beckon,’ as then University President James Laurie so eloquently stated,” explained Anderson.

This renovation project was made possible through the generosity of the Ewing Halsell Foundation and other philanthropists.

“As we officially reopen the new Halsell Center, let us give thanks to a half-century’s worth of ideas exchanged and knowledge gained within these walls,” Anderson says. “And may this center continue to serve as a vessel for oceans of opportunities for many years to come.”

