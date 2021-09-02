Earn Free Credentials, Credits and Certificates in Cloud Computing and IT at Miami Dade College

MIAMI, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation USA, a workforce development nonprofit, announced a new program with Miami Dade College (MDC) and made possible through the Verizon Skill Forward program to support local, underserved communities by giving residents the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials, an MDC certificate and credits, and real-world experience in either cloud computing or IT, all at no cost to the student and in less than a year.

During the first step, participants will learn technical skills and receive the necessary support to secure their first industry-standard credentials through Generation's bootcamp program in either cloud computing or IT. After achieving their first milestone - a Generation graduation ceremony - students will receive assistance for applying for one of two MDC certificate programs. During their time at MDC, Generation will pair students with a part-time job at ConSol USA Inc., allowing them to gain paid professional experience while learning at MDC. After approximately 9 months, students will graduate with credentials, credits, and real-world work experience in a tech job.

"We're pleased to continue our partnership with Miami Dade College to give local students the opportunity to gain valuable classroom and real-world experiences they can add to their resumes," said Sean Segal, Generation USA CEO. "Through the Learn, Work, Earn Program, participants will walk away with industry-recognized technical certifications and credentials and a Miami Dade College certificate ― in less than a year."

"The 'Learn, Work, Earn' program underscores Verizon's commitment to providing underrepresented populations with the tech skills they need for the digital workforce," said Merdochey LaFrance, Government Affairs & Local Engagement, Verizon. "This initiative is aligned with Citizen Verizon, our responsible business plan that focuses on expanding resources for the populations who need it most to help them prosper and thrive."

With the Learn, Work, Earn Program, MDC continues forging significant partnerships that create unique opportunities for students to obtain in-demand credentials in growing and emerging industries, helping to also support economic growth.

"We are very excited to once again partner with Generation USA to offer students and the community another path to economic mobility," said MDC President Madeline Pumariega. "Now more than ever, rapid credentials are essential to create a workforce ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow, especially in the tech sector."

Made possible through the Verizon Skill Forward Initiative, Verizon is investing more than $44 million over several years to Generation to help close the opportunity gap for workers and increase access to digital skills. This initiative is part of Verizon's Citizen Verizon responsible business plan to prepare 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030.

About Generation USA

Generation USA is a nonprofit organization that provides free career training, placement, and support to help people find life-changing careers. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment - 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. To date, more than 40,000 people have graduated from Generation programs around the world. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College is the most diverse institution in the nation. There are 167 nations and 63 languages represented in its student body. The college's eight campuses and outreach centers offer more than 300 distinct degree pathways, including associate and baccalaureate degrees, career certificates and apprenticeships. Baccalaureate degree offerings include biological sciences, engineering, data analytics, information systems technology, education, public safety, supervision and management, nursing, physician assistant studies, film, and others. MDC is the recipient of many top national awards, including the Aspen Prize. As Democracy's College, MDC changes lives through accessible, high-quality teaching and learning experiences. It is the home of the Miami Culinary Institute, the Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex, the Miami Fashion Institute, the Eig-Watson School of Aviation, The Idea Center, the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, the Cloud Computing Center, the Center for Learning, Innovation and Simulation, the School for Advanced Studies, and the New World School of the Arts, to name a few of its most innovative programs. MDC has been named among the nation's "Great Colleges to Work For" since the program's inception. The College embraces its responsibility to serve as an economic, cultural, and civic leader for the advancement of our diverse global community. Its alumni and employees contribute more than $3 billion annually to the local economy, and MDC graduates occupy top leadership positions in every major industry. MDC is renowned for its rich cultural programming. It is the home of the Miami Book Fair, Miami Film Festival, the National Historic Landmark Miami Freedom Tower, the Tower Theater, Dyer Building, Koubek Center Mansion and Gardens, Live Arts Miami at MDC, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives, the Museum of Art and Design, a sculpture park and a large campus art gallery and theater system. MDC has admitted more than 2,000,000 students and counting since it opened its doors in 1960. More than 100,000 students are currently enrolled. For more information, visit www.mdc.edu.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving net-zero emissions in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

Verizon and nonprofit organization Generation announced a new multi-year strategic partnership aimed at closing the opportunity gap for American workers and expanding access to digital skills. A commitment of over $44 million from Verizon will significantly increase access to a free, technology-focused career training program to help reskill workers.

