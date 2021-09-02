First Stop Health Adds Elena Gambon to Lead Business Development for Growing Virtual Care Company

CHICAGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Stop Health® (FSH), a leading provider of Telemedicine and Virtual Mental Health services, is excited to announce the addition of Elena Gambon, Vice President of Business Development. Gambon will help identify business partners to expand the growth of FSH to patients in new markets.

"Elena is a strategic thinker who knows the digital healthcare space well," said FSH Chief Medical Officer & Chief Growth Officer Dr. Eric Bricker. "Her past experiences will help FSH strategically target business and channel partners, and broaden our virtual care footprint in the healthcare ecosystem."

Gambon has worked in digital healthcare since 2014, working for Compass Professional Health Services (now part of Alight), Rock Health, and Carrum Health, among others. She earned a bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business, and Master of Public Health (MPH) from University of California, Berkeley.

Visit First Stop Health's website for more information: www.fshealth.com.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health provides care that people loveSM. Patients can access care 24/7 via mobile app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality care. Our Telemedicine and Virtual Mental Health services are available as an employee benefit from employers and to students/staff at higher education institutions.

Media Contact

Nick Severino | VP, Marketing | First Stop Health

888-691-7867 x-410 | nseverino@fshealth.com

Related Images





This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment