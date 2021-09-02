[solidcore] Partners with Vizer to Support National Hunger Action Month

Washington, D.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [solidcore] boutique fitness is thrilled to support National Hunger Action Month by partnering with Vizer, the leading exercise rewards app that converts activity into impact. Vizer and [solidcore] will sponsor a studio-vs.-studio challenge, [sweat] with [purpose], where studios will compete head-to-head to donate the most meals through food banks. To participate, class-goers can download the free Vizer app, where each class taken at [solidcore] during the month of September becomes an opportunity to donate a meal and reduce food insecurity in the United States.

To take it beyond fitness, Vizer and [solidcore] will visit Vizer’s partner, The Food Bank for New York City, on September 3rd in support of National Food Bank Day. Additionally, the companies will host a CEO panel at [solidcore]’s Grand Central studio grand opening at 11:00AM on September 10th. The panel, streamable on Spot Meetings and IG live, features [solidcore] CEO Bryan Myers, Vizer Co-Founders Dylan Barbour and Samantha Pantazopoulos, and a member of The Food Bank For New York City.

The panel will discuss how hunger is a foundational issue that impacts people from all backgrounds and all walks of life, but disproportionately impacts women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and the Black community. The goal of [solidcore]’s partnership with Vizer is to shine a light on the systemic roots of hunger, the populations impacted, and to leverage resources, education, and tools to drive positive social change.

For more information on the partnership, check [solidcore]’s website, app, and Instagram @solidcore for more details. For media inquiries, please contact madison@blndpr.com.





About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. Described as “pilates redefined,” [solidcore] differs from a traditional pilates class by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves. To learn more, visit www.solidcore.co

About Vizer

Vizer is the leading exercise rewards app converting activity into impact. Vizer’s mission is to Democratize Wellness-- Vizer achieves this mission by increasing exercise and access to healthy food. Users can download the free app, take fitness classes, and donate meals to food banks nationwide. To date, the Vizer community has converted 1.75M workouts into meals and supports over 200 food banks nationally. To learn more, visit www.VizerApp.com.





###