National Seating & Mobility Acquires Canada’s Second Largest Provider of HME and Mobility Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, has acquired Canada Care Medical Group, Canada’s second largest provider of home medical equipment (HME) and mobility services. With the acquisition, NSM acquires 10 locations in four new provinces in Eastern Canada.

“Helping individuals gain personal independence through custom mobility and accessibility solutions is the foundation of NSM,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “Each acquisition and expansion broadens our reach to help more people in need. We are excited to expand into the Eastern Canada area.”

Canada Care Medical Group, comprised of Canada Care in Ontario, Les Entreprises Médicales de l’Outaouais in Quebec, and Embracor in the Maritimes, is a family-owned business founded in Ottawa in 1969. NSM will acquire the company’s mobility division, supplemented by a disposable supplies business and HME retail stores.

As part of the acquisition, team members Martin Lavergne, BJ Meloche, Sylvain Bujold, Hans Kristensen and Alison Meloche will remain in key leadership positions for NSM.

To date, NSM operates 22 locations in Canada, serving clients in five provinces.



About National Seating & Mobility

For 30 years, National Seating & Mobility has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals with mobility challenges. With a network of more than 190 locations, experts, and resources across the U.S. and in Canada, National Seating & Mobility is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

