Sunwing announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all new and existing employees

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Sunwing’s enduring commitment to health and safety, the company has announced it is requiring that all new and existing employees across all Canadian divisions be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new policy aligns with the Government of Canada’s recent announcement that it intends to require vaccination across all federally regulated industries later this fall. Employees will have until September 13, 2021 to provide proof of their full vaccination status or their intention to vaccinate. For employees who are not yet vaccinated and plan to get vaccinated, they will also be required to provide proof of their full vaccination status no later than October 18, 2021.



“The health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority at Sunwing,” commented Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group. “Vaccinations are proven to be the most effective tool in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting broader public health. As a Canadian company, we want to continue to do our part to help end this pandemic, protect our families and those vacationing with us, and to support the travel industry’s full recovery.”

The policy will apply to employees across all Canadian divisions, including those who will be working from home on a part time or full time basis, as per vaccination guidance from the Public Health Agency of Canada for the entire population. Accommodations will be made for those with qualifying medical or religious exemptions.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Sunwing has been committed to ensuring health and safety in the workplace and throughout the customer’s vacation experience. The Safe with Sunwing program was developed last summer under the advisement of global healthcare leader Medcan. In addition to advising on the Safe with Sunwing program, Medcan experts led by Dr. Peter Nord, Chief Medical Officer at Medcan and Sunwing’s acting Chief Medical Advisor, also provide ongoing support for employee and customer health and safety. What’s more, Sunwing was the first Canadian airline to use AEGIS Microbe Shield® treatment on all its aircraft and has hosted vaccination awareness sessions for employees in the winter and spring, with additional sessions expected in the coming weeks.

