Novan to Host Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on September 9, 2021

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that Novan management will host a corporate update conference call with live audio webcast on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The call will be led by Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novan, who will be joined by additional members of the Novan management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (844) 707-0661 (domestic) or (703) 318-2240 (international) and referencing conference ID: 6243828. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Novan website, novan.com, and will be archived for 90 days.

Novan, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men’s and women’s health, infectious diseases, and various other medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company’s lead product candidate is SB206, a topical gel with antiviral properties, for the treatment of molluscum. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important unmet medical need for the treatment of molluscum.

