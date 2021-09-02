Superyacht Creative Selects Matterport to Promote Luxury Superyacht Industry and Drive Faster Sales

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, has been adopted by creative agency Superyacht Creative to create Matterport 3D experiences for the luxury superyacht industry, delivering photorealistic, full-scale digital replicas of the high-end vessels across design, construction and completion. Superyacht Creative supplies Matterport to superyacht builders and owners, who are selling vessels faster as a result.



“As the traditionally offline superyacht industry pivots to digital offerings, Matterport is emerging as a preferred solution to document and showcase superyachts,” said Richard Taranto, Creative Director at Superyacht Creative. “It has also proven a valuable sales tool, driving buyers to more quickly close purchases. Clients love having an as-built plan of record that they can share remotely, and successful superyacht companies will be those who leverage this highly photorealistic, innovative and easy to use technology. The upsides for the luxury superyacht industry are considerable,” he added.

Experience a digital twin produced by Superyacht Creative here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R4maXx2VDnL

Using Matterport, Superyacht Creative’s high end luxury superyacht clients have increased their visibility and sales opportunities, with one superyacht builder shifting its entire inventory amid a surge in demand for superyachts, which Matterport digital twins enabled buyers to view more easily. As the market ticks up, Superyacht Creative’s clients are using Matterport to identify and meet surging demand of fast-paced prospective buyers more quickly, with greater numbers committing to purchase or charter during a first in-person visit. This has improved operational efficiencies related to sanitization regulations for Superyacht Creative’s clients. Additionally, Superyacht Creative’s clients have discovered downstream value, including using Matterport for insurance documentation and the digitization of other assets.

Superyacht Creative is also using Matterport to provide clients with more engaging experiences for prospective buyers, who are increasingly looking for digital solutions to streamline the process. Through Matterport highlight reels, viewers can build a full contextual understanding of a superyacht, visualizing the layout and flow of the vessel and how the spaces fit together, as well as fit, finish and materials, and access precise dimensions to better understand comfort and occupancy. The bespoke nature of the solution provides an advanced level of luxury and authenticity that has accelerated buying decisions.

By including Matterport 3D digital twins as part of a more holistic promotional offering, Superyacht Creative is enabling clients to better market their vessels – and gaining a competitive edge. For example, Superyacht Creative recently created a virtual boat show for one of its clients which subsequently sold all its stock, as virtual walkthroughs enable buyers to see the space as if they were onboard.



“Increasingly, Matterport is sought after not only in real estate but also in the greater built world, including yachting, as a way to increase sales, reduce time to market, and increase operational efficiency,” said JD Fay, Matterport Chief Financial Officer. “With Matterport 3D digital twins, our superyacht clients can assimilate a complete experience in a way that photos simply cannot. Matterport enables Superyacht Creative to deliver a full production package, and leveraging Matterport to help their clients promote assets differentiating them from others in the market.”



About Superyacht Creative

Superyacht Creative is a boutique agency providing all manner of creative services to the global superyacht industry, from photography, film and digital services to content creation, graphic design and social media.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Naomi Little

Global Communications Manager

press@matterport.com

+44 203 874 6664

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

ir@matterport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).



Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport usage by Superyacht Creative, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.