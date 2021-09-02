Scopus BioPharma Launches Duet Therapeutics

Duet Therapeutics Integrates Immunotherapy Assets of Scopus and Olimmune, Acquired by Scopus in June 2021



Integration Creates Comprehensive, Industry-Leading Portfolio of Bi-Functional Cancer-Targeting Oligonucleotides

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the launch of Duet Therapeutics.

Duet Therapeutics integrates the management and clinical development of the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune, acquired by Scopus in June 2021. Duet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus.

Joshua R. Lamstein, Chairman of Scopus, stated, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of Duet Therapeutics. The integration of the immuno-oncology assets of Scopus and Olimmune creates a comprehensive, industry-leading portfolio of bi-functional cancer-targeting oligonucleotides. Our highly complementary IP-protected technologies all target STAT3 inhibition. We believe our oligonucleotide technologies are unique, highly differentiated and superior to other STAT3 inhibitors currently under development.”

Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Duet and President — Immuno-Oncology for Scopus, stated, “Overseeing the integration and clinical development of Duet’s immuno-oncology platform is an extraordinary opportunity. It is a privilege to play a key role in integrating and developing Duet’s drug candidates. Based on the large body of scientific data, we firmly believe our oligonucleotide platform has enormous potential to address one of society’s most significant unmet medical needs — unprecedented treatments, and potentially cures, for many different types of cancer. I can think of no greater professional mission than creating new standards of care, improving patient outcomes and saving lives.”

The Duet Platform is comprised of three complementary, underpinning technologies:

• RNA silencing CpG-STAT3siRNA (“DUET-01”) • Antisense CpG-STAT3ASO (“DUET-02”) • Protein degradation CpG-STAT3decoy (“DUET-03”)

Dr. Horsager added, “The unique mechanism-of-action of these synthetic oligos comes from simultaneously targeting two intracellular immune pathways, STAT3 and TLR9. The targeted inhibition of STAT3, a master immune checkpoint inhibitor, reawakens immune cells and allows for the full potential of TLR9-driven immune responses.”

DUET-01 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, as a monotherapy, for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In 2022, Duet is targeting to file two INDs for DUET-02 in two separate indications: genitourinary and head & neck cancers. Duet is also evaluating combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc., both directly and through subsidiaries, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company’s lead drug candidate is a novel, targeted immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. This drug candidate is highly distinctive, encompassing both RNA therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. Additional STAT3-targeting immunotherapy drug candidates include bi-functional antisense and protein degradation therapies. In addition, the company is developing additional drug candidates that target the endocannabinoid system, including MRI-1867 for the treatment systemic sclerosis. The company also seeks to identify additional compelling technologies for potential acquisition, in-licensing and/or other similar transactions. Receive updates by following Scopus BioPharma on Twitter here.

